Make in Odisha Conclave: Unveiling Opportunities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha Conclave' in Bhubaneswar, with the event taking place at Janata Maidan. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati were present at the event.

An estimated 7,500 delegates, including key industrial figures such as Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Jindal Steel and Power Chairman Naveen Jindal, attended the inauguration. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were also present.

The conclave aims to promote Odisha's industrial potential, offering a platform for business leaders, investors, and policymakers to explore investment opportunities. The event will feature CEOs and leaders' roundtables, sectoral sessions, B2B meetings, and policy discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)