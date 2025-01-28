Left Menu

Sundram Fasteners' Strong Financial Performance in Q4 2024

Sundram Fasteners Ltd has recorded a standalone profit of Rs 120.36 crore for Q4 2024, reflecting growth from Rs 115.13 crore in the previous year's quarter. The company's total income and sales have increased both domestically and internationally, with significant capital expenditure to support expansion in adjacent sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sundram Fasteners Ltd has announced a noteworthy standalone profit of Rs 120.36 crore for the October-December 2024 quarter, showcasing an increase from Rs 115.13 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's total income for the quarter also rose to Rs 1,256.89 crore, marking a positive trajectory from the previous year's Rs 1,202.82 crore.

Domestic and export sales contributed to this fiscal strength, while Sundram Fasteners continues to invest heavily in expansion projects within the non-auto and electric vehicle sectors.

