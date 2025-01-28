Sundram Fasteners' Strong Financial Performance in Q4 2024

Sundram Fasteners Ltd has announced a noteworthy standalone profit of Rs 120.36 crore for the October-December 2024 quarter, showcasing an increase from Rs 115.13 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's total income for the quarter also rose to Rs 1,256.89 crore, marking a positive trajectory from the previous year's Rs 1,202.82 crore.

Domestic and export sales contributed to this fiscal strength, while Sundram Fasteners continues to invest heavily in expansion projects within the non-auto and electric vehicle sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)