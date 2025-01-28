Left Menu

Boosting Apparel Exports: AEPC's Vision for 2030

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) urges the government to reform labor laws, enhance workforce skilling schemes, and implement flexible fabric import policies to boost exports. With a target of $40 billion in exports by 2030, AEPC aims to leverage India's design capabilities and raw material strengths.

New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:53 IST
The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has called on the government to revamp labor laws, fine-tune workforce skilling initiatives, and adapt fabric import policies to enhance export growth. This move is part of a broader strategy to achieve an export target of $40 billion in the ready-made garments sector by 2030.

In a recent round-table discussion with leading apparel brands, AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri emphasized India's design strengths and raw material resources as key factors to leverage. Industry leaders highlighted the need to build capacity, accelerate manufacturing processes, and address a skilled labor shortage to bolster India's growth trajectory.

Brand leaders noted that free trade agreements (FTAs) are driving order volumes, with 'Made-in-India' sweaters gaining popularity. India's sweater exports reached $11.45 million from April to November this fiscal year, indicating a promising market trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

