Ecuador on Alert: Threats Against President Noboa Uncovered

Ecuador is on high alert after receiving intelligence about a potential assassination attempt on President Daniel Noboa. The government has taken security measures amidst claims of political tension and failed plots by criminal groups. Criticism arises over lack of evidence and allegations of election fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 19-04-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 23:25 IST
  • Ecuador

Ecuadorian authorities issued a high-alert warning recently following intelligence reports of a suspected assassination attempt against President Daniel Noboa.

The Government Ministry, citing security concerns but providing no evidence, noted on social media that plans involving assassination, terrorism, and protests were uncovered.

The tensions escalate as Noboa, following his successful re-election campaign, remains at the center of political conflict and organized crime efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

