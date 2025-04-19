Left Menu

Rising from the Ashes: A Community's Path to Rebirth

Pastor John Shaver leads his congregation from the devastated site of the Community United Methodist Church on a poignant Good Friday walk. The historic church, central to Pacific Palisades since 1922, was engulfed by wildfires. The community gathers strength as it looks towards rebuilding and renewal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-04-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 23:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Pastor John Shaver carried a wooden cross down the street where the Community United Methodist Church once stood. The 102-year-old church was destroyed by a wildfire three months ago. On Good Friday, Shaver and members gathered at the site to commemorate through a poignant cross walk.

As they walked from the church site to bluffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean, they paused for reflection at nine spots. This marked a slight variation from the traditional 14-step devotion commemorating Christ's crucifixion. The fire had deeply affected the community, with many losing homes and beloved members such as Annette Rossilli.

Despite the wreckage, signs of hope and renewal were evident. Homeowners erected signs promising to rebuild, while school messages reiterated resilience. The church plans to incorporate salvaged items in its rebuild, symbolizing continuity. On Easter Sunday, under a bright future, the bare cross will stand adorned with fresh flowers as a testament to rebirth.

