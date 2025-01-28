Sastasundar Regains Control Post-Flipkart Exit

In a significant business development, Sastasundar revealed on Tuesday that e-commerce giant Flipkart has concluded its partnership, allowing Sastasundar to reclaim its intellectual property rights in the online pharmacy and healthcare space.

The Kolkata-based company stated intentions to launch its own app following the dissolution of the partnership. Chairman B L Mittal clarified that no material investment was needed for this reclaim transaction.

This move comes after Flipkart had acquired a 75% stake in Sastasundar Marketplace in 2021. Though it resulted in an accounting loss for Sastasundar, the rights recovery marks a strategic freedom for the brand.

