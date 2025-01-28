Guru Randhawa Makes History with 14 Billion YouTube Views

Guru Randhawa, a global music sensation from India, has made history by becoming the first Indian artist to surpass 14 billion views on YouTube. This milestone places him ahead of international music legends such as Drake, Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa, firmly establishing his status as a global music powerhouse.

During YouTube's formative years in India, Randhawa was instrumental in popularizing the platform with hits like Lahore, High Rated Gabru, Suit Suit, Ban Ja Rani, and Ishq Tera. These viral songs not only catapulted him to fame but also paved the way for Indian artists to gain prominence on the platform, greatly contributing to YouTube's expansion in India. Randhawa's music crosses borders, blending traditional Punjabi beats with modern sounds, which makes it universally appealing. His international collaborations with artists such as Pitbull and Jay Sean have further elevated Indian music's versatility and global appeal.

This remarkable milestone of 14 billion views not only redefines success for Indian artists but also highlights Indian music's immense potential to resonate with global audiences. Guru Randhawa's talent and dedication continue to inspire, securing Indian music's place on the world stage. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible for its content.)

(With inputs from agencies.)