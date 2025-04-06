When Punjabi Beats Met Hollywood: Diljit Dosanjh and Will Smith Groove Together

Renowned Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has captivated audiences yet again, this time by sharing an Instagram video featuring him performing bhangra with acclaimed Hollywood actor Will Smith.

The video shows both stars enthusiastically shaking a leg to Dosanjh's song 'Case,' with a glowing caption praising Smith as a 'living legend' who appreciatively engaged with the vibrant Punjabi dhol beat.

Details regarding the exact time and location of this exciting dance rendezvous remain undisclosed. Meanwhile, Dosanjh concluded the Indian segment of his 'Dil-Luminati Tour' in December 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)