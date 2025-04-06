Left Menu

When Punjabi Beats Met Hollywood: Diljit Dosanjh and Will Smith Groove Together

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and Hollywood icon Will Smith delighted fans by dancing bhangra together. The meeting was shared by Diljit on Instagram, showcasing Smith dancing to Punjabi dhol beats. The precise details of their encounter remain unclear, but Dosanjh completed his India tour in December 2024.

Updated: 06-04-2025 11:10 IST
Renowned Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has captivated audiences yet again, this time by sharing an Instagram video featuring him performing bhangra with acclaimed Hollywood actor Will Smith.

The video shows both stars enthusiastically shaking a leg to Dosanjh's song 'Case,' with a glowing caption praising Smith as a 'living legend' who appreciatively engaged with the vibrant Punjabi dhol beat.

Details regarding the exact time and location of this exciting dance rendezvous remain undisclosed. Meanwhile, Dosanjh concluded the Indian segment of his 'Dil-Luminati Tour' in December 2024.

