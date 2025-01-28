Left Menu

Color-Coded Shelters Guide Millions at Prayagraj for Mauni Amavasya

To efficiently manage the millions of pilgrims attending the Mauni Amavasya at Prayagraj, railway authorities have introduced a color-coded shelter system at various stations. This initiative, along with other crowd control measures, aims to ensure safe and smooth travel for the devotees participating in the holy event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to manage the expected influx of pilgrims for the Mauni Amavasya, Prayagraj railway authorities have implemented an innovative color-coded shelter system at different stations. This approach aims to facilitate seamless traveler movement as millions gather for the auspicious Amrit Snan at the sacred Sangam.

According to the Mela Authority, approximately 10 crore devotees are anticipated to participate in the holy dip. To accommodate them, red shelters will direct travelers towards Lucknow and Varanasi, yellow for Manikpur, Satna, and Jhansi, green for Kanpur, and blue for Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction.

Furthermore, the Prayagraj Railway Division has set up a holding area capable of hosting up to one lakh people, addressing potential congestion. Basic amenities and strict crowd control measures are also in place to ensure the safety and comfort of attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

