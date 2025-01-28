Color-Coded Shelters Guide Millions at Prayagraj for Mauni Amavasya

In a bid to manage the expected influx of pilgrims for the Mauni Amavasya, Prayagraj railway authorities have implemented an innovative color-coded shelter system at different stations. This approach aims to facilitate seamless traveler movement as millions gather for the auspicious Amrit Snan at the sacred Sangam.

According to the Mela Authority, approximately 10 crore devotees are anticipated to participate in the holy dip. To accommodate them, red shelters will direct travelers towards Lucknow and Varanasi, yellow for Manikpur, Satna, and Jhansi, green for Kanpur, and blue for Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction.

Furthermore, the Prayagraj Railway Division has set up a holding area capable of hosting up to one lakh people, addressing potential congestion. Basic amenities and strict crowd control measures are also in place to ensure the safety and comfort of attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)