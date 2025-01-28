Left Menu

Odisha's Industrialization Drive: CM Interacts with Top CEOs

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi engaged with over 100 company CEOs at the Make IN Odisha Conclave 2025, outlining the state's industrial ambitions. With support from PM Modi, Odisha aims to leverage its natural resources for development, establishing industries across all 30 districts and boosting employment.

28-01-2025
In a significant push towards industrial development, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held discussions with CEOs from over 100 companies on Tuesday. The meeting, part of the Utkarsh Odisha - Make IN Odisha Conclave 2025, highlighted the state's commitment to industrialize and attracted company leaders from diverse sectors.

Held after the Conclave's inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Majhi emphasized Odisha's current standing with the highest GDP level in the country, attributing the progress to blessings from Lord Jagannath and central government support. Majhi assured the CEOs that now is the optimal time to invest in Odisha, given its strategic development plans.

The Chief Minister emphasized infrastructure development in railways, roads, and ports, particularly targeted toward industrializing border areas like Malkangiri, to boost economic growth and local employment. Odisha's natural resources and mineral wealth are seen as pivotal elements for making the state a growth engine for India.

