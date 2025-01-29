Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Strategic Push for Japanese Investments

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held discussions with Japanese leaders to explore collaborative opportunities in railway technology and investment. The state aims to attract global investors with incentives and strategic pitches. Yadav highlighted potential partnerships in technology and industry during his four-day visit to Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 29-01-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 10:20 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is on a diplomatic mission in Japan, seeking bilateral partnerships to boost the state's investment appeal. His recent meeting with Yuji Fukasawa, chairman of East Japan Railway Company, focused on leveraging Japan's railway technology in India.

Fukasawa expressed interest in potential collaborations, indicating a visit to Madhya Pradesh to further explore investment avenues. The state, known for its proactive investment strategies, emphasized its attractive offerings for global industries.

In another significant meeting, Yadav engaged with Daiki Arai of A&D Medical regarding a possible manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh. The discussions underscore the state's commitment to fostering international industry ties and economic development.

