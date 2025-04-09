Left Menu

Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025: Boosting Indo-US Military Collaboration

Indian and US Armed Forces recently concluded an extensive training phase in Visakhapatnam as part of Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025, emphasizing joint operational readiness. Engaging in tactical drills, cultural exchanges, and fitness routines, the exercise aimed to advance strategic Indo-US defense collaboration, showcasing leadership and enhancing interoperability between the two nations.

India-US troops wrap up joint training in Visakhapatnam. (Photo: Eastern Navy Command). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant display of military collaboration and preparedness, Indian and US Armed Forces have successfully wrapped up a comprehensive training segment in Visakhapatnam, under the banner of Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025. This initiative is a tri-service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise designed to enhance interoperability and cultural alignment between the two strategic partners.

The training's harbour phase featured intensive physical conditioning, jungle warfare, small arms training, and integrated field craft exercises. The Indian forces, represented by the 8 Gorkha Infantry Battalion Group, trained alongside members of the US Army's 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment and the US Marine Corps' 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion.

Exercises at the Duvvada Firing Range included buddy pair combat firing, Jungle Lane Shooting, and close-quarter battle drills. Participants underwent Integrated Field Craft training to improve tactical movement, obstacle navigation, and terrain-specific combat skills. A Combat Medical Aid module focused on battlefield first aid and evacuation techniques. The participation of Rear Admiral Greg Newkirk and other high-ranking officials highlighted the commitment to Indo-US defense collaboration.

Beyond the tactical sphere, troops engaged in joint Yoga and AMAR sessions, blending traditional asanas with martial drills to enhance agility and combat fitness. Mountain warfare training at INS Karna included knotting, anchoring, and rope-stretcher construction, complemented by rock climbing and rappelling exercises.

A cultural highlight was the "Gorkha Fury" performance, a Khukri martial dance reflecting the Gorkhas' combat legacy. Widely appreciated by US troops, it underscored mutual respect and camaraderie. With the successful completion of the harbour phase, the forces now move to Kakinada for the sea phase, emphasizing amphibious operations and HADR simulations, furthering Indo-US defense alignment in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

