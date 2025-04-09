WTO Deputy Director-General Calls for Collaboration Amid Trade Uncertainty

At the “Global Outlook: Navigating Trade & Investment Trends in 2025” conference, co-hosted by the World Trade Centers Association and the Washington International Trade Association (WITA) on April 8th in Marseille, WTO Deputy Director-General Angela Ellard addressed a pressing challenge: navigating the complexities and risks in the global economy. She emphasized the ongoing value of the multilateral trading system and called for businesses and governments to use the World Trade Organization (WTO) platform as a means of mitigating trade uncertainty and economic volatility.

WTO’s Role in Global Trade

In her remarks to a distinguished audience of trade and investment professionals, Ellard underscored the significant role the WTO plays in ensuring security and predictability in global commerce. As one of the world’s leading institutions promoting international trade, the WTO has contributed substantially to the reduction of global poverty. "The WTO has helped reduce the share of people living in extreme poverty from 40% in 1995 to under 11% in 2022," she noted, stressing that the organization’s impact extends far beyond simply reducing tariffs.

Ellard highlighted the diverse scope of the WTO’s work, which includes streamlining customs procedures, fostering the growth of digital trade, promoting the enforcement of intellectual property rights, and ensuring that international food safety regulations are science-based. These initiatives play an integral role in facilitating smoother cross-border trade, benefiting businesses across all sectors. The WTO’s efforts aim to create an environment of stability and fairness in global commerce for its 166 member nations.

Current Challenges and WTO’s Resilience

Despite the positive progress made over the past few decades, Ellard also acknowledged the growing pressures facing the multilateral trading system. Drawing attention to recent developments in global trade, she cited the preliminary analysis from the WTO Secretariat, which indicates that global merchandise trade volumes may contract by around 1% this year. This marks a significant downward revision of nearly four percentage points from earlier projections, largely due to recent tariff measures imposed by the United States and other economies.

Despite these setbacks, Ellard emphasized that the WTO remains an indispensable platform for international trade. She pointed out that, even in the face of rising trade barriers, 74% of global trade still occurs under WTO Most-Favoured-Nation (MFN) terms. This statistic, she argued, illustrates the ongoing relevance of the multilateral system and reinforces the necessity of preserving and strengthening the WTO framework.

A Call for Calm and Cooperation

In light of these challenges, Ellard called for a level-headed, cooperative approach to trade issues, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and diplomacy. "There is an opportunity for dialogue and cooperation to work through issues, including at the WTO," she urged. By utilizing the WTO’s tools—such as its various committees and the dispute settlement system—countries and businesses can effectively address concerns and disputes that arise in international trade.

Ellard also appealed to businesses to become advocates for the rules-based international trading system. "We need your voice to remind governments and policymakers of the immense benefits of open, rules-based trade. It’s a system that benefits everyone, from the smallest firms to the largest multinationals," she said.

The Road Ahead

As the global trade landscape continues to evolve in the face of rising tensions and protectionism, Ellard’s message was clear: the multilateral trading system, led by the WTO, remains a cornerstone for global economic stability. The path forward will require collective action, resilience, and a steadfast commitment to maintaining open and predictable trade practices.

For businesses, governments, and trade professionals alike, the message was one of hope and unity: in a world of shifting economic dynamics, cooperation within the framework of the WTO offers the best chance for navigating uncertainty and ensuring a more prosperous global future.

The call to action from DDG Ellard signals that the WTO’s work is far from over. Despite the challenges, the organization continues to be a vital institution for fostering global trade and investment, ensuring that the global economy remains open, fair, and predictable. The preservation of the WTO system remains essential for confronting the economic challenges of 2025 and beyond.