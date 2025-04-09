Left Menu

Movate Celebrates Landmark Collaboration as a Built on Databricks Partner

Movate has been recognized as a Validated Partner in the Built on Databricks Partner Program, enhancing their SaaS solutions. This collaboration aids in developing AI-powered applications, improving data interaction and analytics. Movate leverages Databricks for innovative solutions, demonstrating significant impact and expertise in scalable AI transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:35 IST
Bangalore, India – April 9, 2025: Movate has been acknowledged as a Validated Partner in the Built on Databricks Partner Program, a prestigious recognition offered to SaaS companies excelling in products crafted on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

The partnership allows Movate access to critical resources, facilitating the development of advanced SaaS applications, driving AI-led transformation with sophisticated enterprise-grade solutions such as multilingual chatbots and customer retention prediction tools. A standout highlight is Movate's Directly OnDemand platform, employing Databricks for intelligent routing and automation.

Movate's collaboration with Databricks represents a strategic evolution in empowering enterprises to transition from being data-rich to insight-driven under their AI-first agenda. Leveraging Databricks and Movate's combined expertise, enterprises can unlock new value and engage confidently with next-gen AI innovations.

