Tragedy in South Sudan: Fatal Plane Crash Claims 18 Lives

A tragic plane crash in South Sudan's Unity State has resulted in the deaths of 18 individuals. The aircraft had departed from an oilfield before crashing. Details remain scarce as authorities have yet to comment, according to United Nations' Radio Miraya.

Updated: 29-01-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:05 IST
A catastrophic plane crash in South Sudan's Unity State has resulted in the loss of 18 lives, as reported by United Nations' Radio Miraya on Wednesday.

The aircraft was en route from an oilfield in the northern state when the tragic incident occurred. The circumstances surrounding the crash are still unclear.

Efforts to obtain statements from authorities have been unsuccessful, leaving many questions unanswered about this aviation disaster, according to United Nations sources.

