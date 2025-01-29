Tragedy in South Sudan: Fatal Plane Crash Claims 18 Lives

A catastrophic plane crash in South Sudan's Unity State has resulted in the loss of 18 lives, as reported by United Nations' Radio Miraya on Wednesday.

The aircraft was en route from an oilfield in the northern state when the tragic incident occurred. The circumstances surrounding the crash are still unclear.

Efforts to obtain statements from authorities have been unsuccessful, leaving many questions unanswered about this aviation disaster, according to United Nations sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)