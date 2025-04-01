Trump's Long List: The Race for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Heats Up

Former President Donald Trump, on Monday, revealed a growing list of potential candidates for the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations position. Among the prominent names are Richard Grenell, previously the ambassador to Germany, and David Friedman, former envoy to Israel.

The race heated up last week when Trump rescinded the nomination of Representative Elise Stefanik, concerned it could jeopardize the Republican majority in the House. Trump, addressing inquiries, stated that over 30 individuals have expressed interest in the role.

He highlighted Grenell, currently a special envoy, and Friedman, who served as ambassador to Israel during Trump's initial term. Trump emphasized that the position is highly coveted, dubbing it a "star-making" opportunity. Notably, Nikki Haley, a former U.S. ambassador to the U.N., once held the role and later contested against Trump for the Republican nomination.

(With inputs from agencies.)