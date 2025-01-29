Ministerial Call to Ease Sky-High Fares to Prayagraj

The issue of increased airfares to Prayagraj, during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, was raised by Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who requested intervention from the aviation regulator DGCA to ease ''exorbitant'' ticket prices.

Soaring airfares have become a concern for devotees wanting to participate in the significant religious event, as highlighted by a spike in bookings and flight costs reported by the travel portal, ixigo.

The civil aviation ministry has responded by planning steps to moderate prices after a recent meeting with airline representatives encouraged them to add flights and rationalize ticket prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)