Left Menu

Ministerial Call to Ease Sky-High Fares to Prayagraj

Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has urged the DGCA to address the problem of high airfares to Prayagraj, hindering devotees from attending the Maha Kumbh Mela. Airfare prices for this route have increased significantly, making travel unaffordable. The DGCA is taking steps to add flights and control the fare hike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:07 IST
Ministerial Call to Ease Sky-High Fares to Prayagraj
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The issue of increased airfares to Prayagraj, during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, was raised by Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who requested intervention from the aviation regulator DGCA to ease ''exorbitant'' ticket prices.

Soaring airfares have become a concern for devotees wanting to participate in the significant religious event, as highlighted by a spike in bookings and flight costs reported by the travel portal, ixigo.

The civil aviation ministry has responded by planning steps to moderate prices after a recent meeting with airline representatives encouraged them to add flights and rationalize ticket prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025