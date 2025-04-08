Seamless Char Dham Yatra: No Restrictions on Devotees

With the Char Dham Yatra nearing, Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey announced that preparations are almost complete. The administration is placing significant emphasis on organizing traffic, ensuring a supply of pure drinking water, and arranging ample parking facilities to accommodate the devotees participating in this spiritual journey.

Pandey stated that this year's Yatra route is methodically divided into 10-kilometer sectors. Officials equipped with two-wheelers and walkie-talkies will manage these sectors. Additionally, the route is segmented into zones and super zones for a streamlined pilgrimage experience. No cap on the number of participating pilgrims reflects the administration's readiness, with over 13.5 lakh devotees already registered online.

Echoing Prime Minister Modi's 'Green Yatra' slogan, efforts are focused on maintaining cleanliness and deterring environmentally harmful practices throughout the pilgrimage. The administration encourages the use of environmentally friendly alternatives and clean pathways. Continuous meetings with officials underscore the Chief Minister's commitment to a seamless and holy pilgrimage, with operational adjustments initiated straight after the previous year's Yatra.

(With inputs from agencies.)