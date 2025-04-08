Left Menu

Seamless Char Dham Yatra: No Restrictions on Devotees

The administration is geared up for the Char Dham Yatra with an emphasis on traffic, drinking water, and parking. Efforts for a 'Green Yatra' are underway. The Yatra route is split into zones for efficient management, and preparations began immediately after last year's pilgrimage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:17 IST
Seamless Char Dham Yatra: No Restrictions on Devotees
Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the Char Dham Yatra nearing, Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey announced that preparations are almost complete. The administration is placing significant emphasis on organizing traffic, ensuring a supply of pure drinking water, and arranging ample parking facilities to accommodate the devotees participating in this spiritual journey.

Pandey stated that this year's Yatra route is methodically divided into 10-kilometer sectors. Officials equipped with two-wheelers and walkie-talkies will manage these sectors. Additionally, the route is segmented into zones and super zones for a streamlined pilgrimage experience. No cap on the number of participating pilgrims reflects the administration's readiness, with over 13.5 lakh devotees already registered online.

Echoing Prime Minister Modi's 'Green Yatra' slogan, efforts are focused on maintaining cleanliness and deterring environmentally harmful practices throughout the pilgrimage. The administration encourages the use of environmentally friendly alternatives and clean pathways. Continuous meetings with officials underscore the Chief Minister's commitment to a seamless and holy pilgrimage, with operational adjustments initiated straight after the previous year's Yatra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025