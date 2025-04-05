Left Menu

Devotees Flock to Temples Across India for Navratri Celebrations

Thousands of devotees are visiting temples like Vaishno Devi and Jhandewalan in India for Chaitra Navratri's Maha Ashtami. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath performed prayers in Balrampur, celebrating Mahagauri, one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga, as Navratri traditions continue nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 10:32 IST
Devotees Flock to Temples Across India for Navratri Celebrations
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the vibrant Navratri festivities unfold, an influx of devotees has been observed at the revered Vaishno Devi Mandir, located in Jammu's Katra district. This pilgrimage has intensified on the significant occasion of Chaitra Navratri's Ashtami. Faithful followers, including women and children, are prepping for the challenging trek to the sacred 'Mata Rani ka Darbaar', distinguishing themselves with religious chunnis and headscarves.

Simultaneously, a significant congregation of worshippers gathered at the Bawe Wali Mata Mahakali temple in Jammu to offer their prayers. Notably, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was sighted at the Maa Pateshwari Devi temple in Balrampur, participating in puja and engaging with the community. In a heartfelt Ashtami message, Yogi Adityanath implored for the benevolence of Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Adi Shakti Maa Durga, wishing prosperity and resolution of life's trials for all.

In the national capital, morning Aarti was performed at the esteemed Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir and Jhandewalan Temple to mark Maha Ashtami. A vast number of devotees attended these rituals, dedicated to Mahagauri, the perspicuous incarnation of Goddess Durga, who is venerated on this day. The Navratri festival, translating to 'nine nights', venerates the Goddess Durga's nine avatars. Among the four annual Navratris, Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri are the most recognized, aligning with seasonal transitions. The festival celebrates each of the nine days with devout fanfare, culminating on Ram Navami, honoring Lord Ram's birth and the goddess Shakti's incarnations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025