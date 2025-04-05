Devotees Flock to Temples Across India for Navratri Celebrations

As the vibrant Navratri festivities unfold, an influx of devotees has been observed at the revered Vaishno Devi Mandir, located in Jammu's Katra district. This pilgrimage has intensified on the significant occasion of Chaitra Navratri's Ashtami. Faithful followers, including women and children, are prepping for the challenging trek to the sacred 'Mata Rani ka Darbaar', distinguishing themselves with religious chunnis and headscarves.

Simultaneously, a significant congregation of worshippers gathered at the Bawe Wali Mata Mahakali temple in Jammu to offer their prayers. Notably, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was sighted at the Maa Pateshwari Devi temple in Balrampur, participating in puja and engaging with the community. In a heartfelt Ashtami message, Yogi Adityanath implored for the benevolence of Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Adi Shakti Maa Durga, wishing prosperity and resolution of life's trials for all.

In the national capital, morning Aarti was performed at the esteemed Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir and Jhandewalan Temple to mark Maha Ashtami. A vast number of devotees attended these rituals, dedicated to Mahagauri, the perspicuous incarnation of Goddess Durga, who is venerated on this day. The Navratri festival, translating to 'nine nights', venerates the Goddess Durga's nine avatars. Among the four annual Navratris, Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri are the most recognized, aligning with seasonal transitions. The festival celebrates each of the nine days with devout fanfare, culminating on Ram Navami, honoring Lord Ram's birth and the goddess Shakti's incarnations.

(With inputs from agencies.)