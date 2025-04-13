Left Menu

Honoring Ambedkar: Devotees Flock to Deekshabhoomi

Thousands of devotees gather at Deekshabhoomi, Nagpur, to commemorate Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary. Known for embracing Buddhism at this site in 1956, Ambedkar's legacy continues as a touchstone for millions. Authorities have prepared for the large crowds, and leaders emphasize building a developed, inclusive India in his honor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 13-04-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 21:13 IST
Thousands of devotees have started to converge on Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur to mark the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a revered jurist-social reformer.

In 1956, Ambedkar famously adopted Buddhism at this site, a move that left a lasting legacy and spiritual significance for numerous followers. The district administration, backed by police and the Smarak Samiti trust, have ensured robust safety and crowd management protocols as they brace for Monday's influx.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently paid tribute at Deekshabhoomi, reinforcing the importance of crafting a 'developed and inclusive Bharat' as the greatest homage to Ambedkar's enduring influence.

