ITC Hotels Targets 200 Properties in Next Five Years

ITC Hotels, the fresh addition to the stock market post-demerger from ITC Ltd, is charting an ambitious expansion plan to surpass 200 properties within the next five years. With a current portfolio exceeding 140 properties, the group aims to penetrate deeper into the hospitality scene in India and nearby markets.

Steering clear of debt with Rs 1,500 crore in cash reserves, ITC Hotels is poised to strategically grow its presence under an asset-light approach, focusing on managed properties. The demerger, effective January 1, 2025, allows the company to operate independently while advancing its sustainability goals.

As ITC Ltd retains a 40% stake in the new venture, stakeholders are optimistic about long-term value creation. The enthused management envisions achieving international benchmarks in Indian hospitality, propelled by brands spanning luxury to boutique tourism experiences.

