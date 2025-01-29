Left Menu

ITC Hotels Targets 200 Properties in Next Five Years

ITC Hotels, a newly independent entity from ITC Ltd, plans to expand to over 200 hotels in five years. With a strategy focused on asset-right expansion, it aims to lead in hospitality while embracing sustainability. The company's stocks debuted following its demerger from ITC Ltd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:56 IST
ITC Hotels Targets 200 Properties in Next Five Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ITC Hotels, the fresh addition to the stock market post-demerger from ITC Ltd, is charting an ambitious expansion plan to surpass 200 properties within the next five years. With a current portfolio exceeding 140 properties, the group aims to penetrate deeper into the hospitality scene in India and nearby markets.

Steering clear of debt with Rs 1,500 crore in cash reserves, ITC Hotels is poised to strategically grow its presence under an asset-light approach, focusing on managed properties. The demerger, effective January 1, 2025, allows the company to operate independently while advancing its sustainability goals.

As ITC Ltd retains a 40% stake in the new venture, stakeholders are optimistic about long-term value creation. The enthused management envisions achieving international benchmarks in Indian hospitality, propelled by brands spanning luxury to boutique tourism experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025