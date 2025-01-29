Maruti Suzuki India Achieves Record Sales and Profit Growth Amidst Strong Demand

Maruti Suzuki India has reported a notable 16% increase in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter, reaching Rs 3,727 crore. This surge is attributed to a strong growth in sales, according to the company's recent regulatory filing.

For the December quarter, the automotive giant's revenue from operations rose to Rs 38,764 crore, up from Rs 33,513 crore in the previous year. On a standalone basis, net profit climbed to Rs 3,525 crore, marking a 13% rise from the earlier Rs 3,130 crore in 2023-24.

Maruti Suzuki's sales figures reveal a significant achievement, with 5,66,213 vehicles sold, including a new export record of 99,220 units. Domestic sales also grew to 4,66,993 units. Furthermore, the company recorded its highest-ever nine-month sales volume and net profit for the year, with the board approving key corporate changes, including a merger and a key leadership reappointment.

(With inputs from agencies.)