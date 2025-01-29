Tripura's Business Boom: Destination Business Conclave 2025

Left Menu

Tripura is set to host the 'Destination Tripura: Business Conclave-2025' on February 7 and 8 to draw investors. With increasing per capita income and GSDP, the state sees potential in sectors like rubber and bamboo. Policies are in place for small and medium enterprises, and industrialist Mukesh Ambani is considering investment possibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura is gearing up to host a pivotal two-day business summit aimed at drawing investors, as announced by Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday. The 'Destination Tripura: Business Conclave-2025' is slated for February 7 and 8, promising to spotlight the state's burgeoning economic potential.

Highlighting Tripura's robust growth with a notable rise in per capita income and gross state domestic product, Saha stressed the government's commitment to fostering industrial development. Inaugurating the Tripura Industries and Commerce Fair at the Badharghat International Fair Ground, he outlined new policies focusing on small and medium enterprises.

The summit is expected to see attendance from around 150 industrialists. Furthermore, Saha revealed discussions with Mukesh Ambani about exploring investment opportunities in Tripura's promising sectors, including rubber, bamboo, and agar. Plans are also underway for a new industrial estate in Santirbazar to accommodate growing demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

