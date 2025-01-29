Budget 2025: Boosting SMEs through AI and Strategic Interventions

In the anticipation of Budget 2025, experts are advocating for measures to enhance the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). They urge the government to introduce tax benefits for emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), and propose the establishment of dedicated manufacturing zones.

SMEs are expected to benefit from AI-driven credit assessments and risk profiling, which could streamline loan approvals and widen access to credit. Nitin Jain of OfBusiness Group emphasizes the need for enterprises to integrate AI and automation to boost productivity.

The budget also holds promises for the real estate and hospitality sectors, with calls for policy reforms to simplify business operations and attract investments, as highlighted by Dinesh Yadav of Fine Acers. Streamlined licensing could significantly enhance investment attractiveness in these sectors.

