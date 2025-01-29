Sky-High Fares Grounded: Prayagraj Flights See Price Cuts Amid Kumbh Mela

The civil aviation ministry has thrown its weight behind reducing soaring airfares to Prayagraj as millions are expected to travel to the city for the Maha Kumbh Mela. In a bid to curb exorbitant ticket prices, IndiGo has slashed its fares by 30-50% as instructed by aviation authorities.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi have expressed concerns about the high costs, urging a rationalization of prices. Naidu, alongside Director General of DGCA Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, held meetings with airlines, ensuring reasonable prices and air connectivity for the world's largest religious gathering.

IndiGo and Air India are increasing flight frequencies to Prayagraj. IndiGo has adjusted fares, while Air India has added flights from Mumbai and Delhi to accommodate heightened demand. Currently, 132 flights operate with 80,000 seats monthly, connecting Prayagraj to 26 cities across India.

