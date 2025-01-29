Left Menu

Sky-High Fares Grounded: Prayagraj Flights See Price Cuts Amid Kumbh Mela

The civil aviation ministry has intervened to address soaring airfares to Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh Mela. Steps include price cuts by IndiGo, additional flights by Air India, and ongoing negotiations with airlines. This aims to ensure affordable travel for millions attending the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:48 IST
Sky-High Fares Grounded: Prayagraj Flights See Price Cuts Amid Kumbh Mela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The civil aviation ministry has thrown its weight behind reducing soaring airfares to Prayagraj as millions are expected to travel to the city for the Maha Kumbh Mela. In a bid to curb exorbitant ticket prices, IndiGo has slashed its fares by 30-50% as instructed by aviation authorities.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi have expressed concerns about the high costs, urging a rationalization of prices. Naidu, alongside Director General of DGCA Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, held meetings with airlines, ensuring reasonable prices and air connectivity for the world's largest religious gathering.

IndiGo and Air India are increasing flight frequencies to Prayagraj. IndiGo has adjusted fares, while Air India has added flights from Mumbai and Delhi to accommodate heightened demand. Currently, 132 flights operate with 80,000 seats monthly, connecting Prayagraj to 26 cities across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025