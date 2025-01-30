Midair Collision Stuns Washington: Jet vs. Helicopter
A passenger jet collided with an Army helicopter near Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport, causing a significant search-and-rescue in the Potomac River. Flights were halted as rescue efforts commenced. President Trump was briefed, and Vice President JD Vance urged prayers for those involved. The FAA confirmed the evening collision.
A passenger jet and an Army helicopter collided while the jet was landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, leading to an extensive search-and-rescue operation in the Potomac River.
Though there was no immediate report on casualties, takeoffs and landings at the airport were halted. Rescue helicopters and inflatable boats from law enforcement agencies were deployed in the area.
President Donald Trump received a briefing, and Vice President JD Vance called for prayers for those involved. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the collision occurred when a regional jet from Wichita, Kansas, was on its approach and crashed with a military Blackhawk helicopter.
