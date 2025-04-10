Left Menu

Push for a Modernized NOTAM System: Lawmakers Press FAA on Safety

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is urging the Federal Aviation Administration to implement a modernized NOTAM system following recent outages. They highlight a missed 2024 deadline mandated by Congress and emphasize the necessity for timely implementation to ensure flight safety and efficiency.

A bipartisan coalition of U.S. lawmakers, spearheaded by Senators Amy Klobuchar and Shelley Moore Capito, has raised concerns over the Federal Aviation Administration's recent Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) system outages, underscoring the need for modernization.

Documented in a letter visible to Reuters, the lawmakers pressed the FAA to meet the legislative deadline for a modernized and backup NOTAM system by September 2024—a deadline already missed. The letter stressed the importance of timely implementation to guarantee flight safety and avoid disruptions.

The FAA, facing criticism for recent outages on February 1 and March 22, will require up to $354 million to replace the outdated NOTAM system, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association President Nick Daniels shared with Congress. The call for funds aligns with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's plans to request billions for FAA infrastructure improvements and hiring.

