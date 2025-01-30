BlackHawk Helicopter Collision Near D.C. Airport

A BlackHawk helicopter with three U.S. Army soldiers collided with a passenger jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday, according to a U.S. official.

The official, who requested anonymity, reported that the soldiers' status is currently unknown, noting that no senior officials were aboard the helicopter.

The Army's UH-60 helicopter, stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, was involved in the crash. The official stressed that these initial details are subject to change.

(With inputs from agencies.)