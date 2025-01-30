BlackHawk Helicopter Collision Near D.C. Airport
A BlackHawk helicopter carrying three U.S. Army soldiers collided with a passenger jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Initial reports state no senior officials were onboard. The helicopter, based at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, was involved in the collision. Official details remain subject to change.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 09:37 IST
A BlackHawk helicopter with three U.S. Army soldiers collided with a passenger jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday, according to a U.S. official.
The official, who requested anonymity, reported that the soldiers' status is currently unknown, noting that no senior officials were aboard the helicopter.
The Army's UH-60 helicopter, stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, was involved in the crash. The official stressed that these initial details are subject to change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shock Collision: Passenger Jet and Helicopter Crash at Reagan National
60 passengers and 4 crew were aboard passenger jet that collided with helicopter, reports AP CITING American Airlines.
Passenger jet collided with helicopter while landing at Reagan Washington National Airport, reports AP citing FAA.
(Eds: Correcting a word ) 60 passengers and 4 crew were aboard passenger jet that collided with helicopter, reports AP citing American Airlines.
Collision Over Washington: BlackHawk Helicopter and Passenger Jet Incident