A BlackHawk helicopter carrying three U.S. Army soldiers collided with a passenger jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Initial reports state no senior officials were onboard. The helicopter, based at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, was involved in the collision. Official details remain subject to change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 09:37 IST
BlackHawk Helicopter Collision Near D.C. Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A BlackHawk helicopter with three U.S. Army soldiers collided with a passenger jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday, according to a U.S. official.

The official, who requested anonymity, reported that the soldiers' status is currently unknown, noting that no senior officials were aboard the helicopter.

The Army's UH-60 helicopter, stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, was involved in the crash. The official stressed that these initial details are subject to change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

