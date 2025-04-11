Left Menu

Argentina's Day of Disruption: Unions Strike Against Milei's Austerity

Argentina's unions staged a nationwide strike, disrupting daily life and halting economic activities. The protest targeted President Javier Milei's austerity measures, which aim to eliminate the fiscal deficit. Although the strike caused significant economic loss, it garnered limited support from some sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 11-04-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 00:00 IST
Argentina's Day of Disruption: Unions Strike Against Milei's Austerity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Argentina witnessed widespread disruption as unions orchestrated a general strike in opposition to the austerity measures implemented by President Javier Milei. The strike, organized by the country's main union confederation, CGT, resulted in grounded flights, halted deliveries, and shuttered banks, effectively slowing down the nation.

As Milei's administration nears 16 months, the president's efforts to eradicate Argentina's fiscal deficit through stringent cuts have sparked backlash. Union members from various sectors, including transport, education, and waste management, walked off the job in solidarity with retirees demanding better pensions.

Despite the day's substantial economic impact, which officials estimated at USD 880 million, the strike drew tepid participation. While some unions abstained from full involvement, daily life in Buenos Aires appeared largely unchanged. The political motivations behind the strike remain a point of contention, with Milei's representatives denouncing it as politically driven.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025