Argentina's Day of Disruption: Unions Strike Against Milei's Austerity

On Thursday, Argentina witnessed widespread disruption as unions orchestrated a general strike in opposition to the austerity measures implemented by President Javier Milei. The strike, organized by the country's main union confederation, CGT, resulted in grounded flights, halted deliveries, and shuttered banks, effectively slowing down the nation.

As Milei's administration nears 16 months, the president's efforts to eradicate Argentina's fiscal deficit through stringent cuts have sparked backlash. Union members from various sectors, including transport, education, and waste management, walked off the job in solidarity with retirees demanding better pensions.

Despite the day's substantial economic impact, which officials estimated at USD 880 million, the strike drew tepid participation. While some unions abstained from full involvement, daily life in Buenos Aires appeared largely unchanged. The political motivations behind the strike remain a point of contention, with Milei's representatives denouncing it as politically driven.

(With inputs from agencies.)