NIA seeks 20-day custody of 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana from court.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 23:58 IST
- Country:
- India
NIA seeks 20-day custody of 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana from court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Social Media Vigilante: Public Display of Power Lands Man in Custody
SSDF Protests Escalating Terrorism in Kathua
India Seeks Humanitarian Solution for Fishermen in Sri Lankan Custody
Imran Khan Denounces 'Illegitimate Government' in Balochistan Amid Rising Terrorism Concerns
Unyielding Pursuit: J&K Police's Vow Against Terrorism