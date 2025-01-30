Left Menu

Boosting MSME Manufacturing: New Credit Guarantee Scheme Unveiled

The Indian government launched a Mutual Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs to improve financing access for small businesses. This scheme, providing up to 60% guarantee for loans, aims to bolster manufacturing and exports by enabling enterprises to invest in modern equipment, facilitating global market competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 11:37 IST
Boosting MSME Manufacturing: New Credit Guarantee Scheme Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has introduced a new Mutual Credit Guarantee Scheme (MCGS-MSME) aimed at boosting the manufacturing and export capabilities of the MSME sector. The scheme covers loans up to Rs 100 crore, providing a 60 per cent guarantee through the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Ltd.

This initiative is expected to tackle the long-standing issue of inadequate financing faced by MSMEs, particularly for capital investments. Through this policy, eligible enterprises can access credit for purchasing modern equipment and machinery, vital for scaling operations and enhancing competitiveness in global markets.

Experts believe the scheme will significantly impact India's manufacturing output, aligning with the 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision. It aims to increase the sector's contribution to GDP and facilitate the integration of MSMEs into global value chains, bolstering India's economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025