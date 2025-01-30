Left Menu

Midair Disaster: Collision Over the Potomac

A midair collision near Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night involved an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, with both crashing into the Potomac River. The Black Hawk was a UH-60 model, while the jet was a Bombardier CRJ700 operated by PSA Airlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 11:59 IST
A tragic midair collision occurred near Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night, as an American Airlines regional passenger jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter. Both aircraft plummeted into the icy Potomac River shortly after the incident, creating a disastrous scene.

The helicopter involved was identified as a UH-60 Black Hawk, a versatile and well-known military model responsible for various operations ranging from air assaults to medevac missions. With three occupants onboard, the chopper was flying under the call sign PAT25 as reported by the Aviation Safety Network.

Meanwhile, the regional jet was a Bombardier CRJ700, a widely used aircraft within commercial aviation. The plane, which was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, was registered to American Airlines but operated by PSA Airlines. The CRJ700 line, which ceased production in 2020, is now owned by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

