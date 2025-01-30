Left Menu

Euro Zone Bonds React Ahead of ECB Meeting

Euro zone government bond yields fell as markets anticipated a 25 bps rate cut by the European Central Bank. ECB President Christine Lagarde is likely to emphasize continued policy easing amidst growth risks. Bond yield movements reflect changing expectations ahead of key ECB and global financial developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 13:03 IST
Euro zone government bond yields decreased slightly on Thursday as investors awaited the European Central Bank's policy meeting. The ECB is expected to announce a 25 basis point rate cut and might indicate potential future policy loosening.

Despite ECB President Christine Lagarde not committing to further cuts explicitly, she is expected to maintain that policy direction is evident, particularly in light of the risks posed by a potential trade war with the U.S., which might weaken economic growth.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro area, dropped to 2.56%, while U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell to 4.52%. This occurred after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The bond yield spreads in the euro zone showcase varying investor sentiment amid developing budgetary and economic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

