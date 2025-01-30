JK Cement Secures 250 MnT Limestone Reserves in Gujarat

JK Cement Ltd., a powerhouse in building materials, announced a major win with its acquisition of 250 million tonnes of limestone reserves in Lakhpat Punrajpur, Kutch, Gujarat. Facilitated by the Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd., this milestone marks a significant leap in JK Cement's strategic growth and operational expansion in the region.

Amit Kothari, Group President of Strategy & New Business Development at JK Cement, emphasized the bid's success as a testament to the company's dedication to growth and operational success in Gujarat. The partnership not only secures premium raw materials essential for high-quality cement production but also aligns with the company's sustainable development goals.

JK Cement has been at the forefront of India's Grey and White Cement production for decades, expanding its footprint domestically and internationally. Recent ventures, such as JKMaxx Paints and JK Super Concrete, evidence the company's diversification and commitment to innovation, positioning it for continued nationwide expansion.

