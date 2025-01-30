Left Menu

JK Cement Secures 250 MnT Limestone Reserves in Gujarat

JK Cement Ltd. has secured a 250 million-tonne limestone reserve in Gujarat's Lakhpat Punrajpur, ensuring a steady supply of high-quality raw materials for 40 years. This strategic move enhances their market presence in the West and aligns with their vision of sustainable development.

(L to R): Roopwant Singh, MD, GMDC, Anuj Khandelwal, Business Head - Grey Cement, JK Cement Ltd.. Image Credit: ANI
JK Cement Ltd., a powerhouse in building materials, announced a major win with its acquisition of 250 million tonnes of limestone reserves in Lakhpat Punrajpur, Kutch, Gujarat. Facilitated by the Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd., this milestone marks a significant leap in JK Cement's strategic growth and operational expansion in the region.

Amit Kothari, Group President of Strategy & New Business Development at JK Cement, emphasized the bid's success as a testament to the company's dedication to growth and operational success in Gujarat. The partnership not only secures premium raw materials essential for high-quality cement production but also aligns with the company's sustainable development goals.

JK Cement has been at the forefront of India's Grey and White Cement production for decades, expanding its footprint domestically and internationally. Recent ventures, such as JKMaxx Paints and JK Super Concrete, evidence the company's diversification and commitment to innovation, positioning it for continued nationwide expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

