Left Menu

Raymond Lifestyle's Q3 Profits Plunge Amid Market Challenges

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd reported a 60.5% decline in consolidated net profit for Q3 FY25, attributed to unfavorable market conditions and increased expenses. Despite a small revenue growth, the company plans to focus on retail expansion, product innovation, and marketing to ensure long-term sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:07 IST
Raymond Lifestyle's Q3 Profits Plunge Amid Market Challenges
  • Country:
  • India

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd reported a drastic 60.5% dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 64.17 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024. The downturn was largely due to challenging market conditions and a spike in expenses.

In comparison, the company had achieved a net profit of Rs 162.43 crore in the equivalent quarter of the last fiscal year, disclosed in their regulatory filing. Revenue from operations in the current quarter was slightly higher at Rs 1,754.21 crore compared to Rs 1,726.26 crore in the previous year.

Total expenditure rose significantly to Rs 1,708.37 crore from Rs 1,546.22 crore in the corresponding fiscal period last year, as noted by Raymond Lifestyle. The company continues its focus on retail expansion, product innovation, and marketing, aimed at ensuring long-term sustainable business operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025