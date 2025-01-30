Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Mohammadabad: Lives Lost in Early Morning Crash

A fatal accident occurred in Mohammadabad involving a truck loaded with gas cylinders and a dumper, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to four others. The crash took place near Kumhauli village. The injured are hospitalized and deceased sent for post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Farrukhabad | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Mohammadabad, a tragic collision between a truck and a dumper claimed three lives and injured four others on Thursday. The accident took place at around 7 am in the Kumhauli village area.

Authorities reported that the truck, which was transporting gas cylinders, and a dumper from Bohorikpur crashed head-on, leading to the immediate deaths of truck driver Abhimanyu, dumper driver Rahul, and another passenger, Ramkishore.

The injured individuals have been taken to a local hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been transported for post-mortem analysis to further investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

