Tragic Collision in Mohammadabad: Lives Lost in Early Morning Crash

In Mohammadabad, a tragic collision between a truck and a dumper claimed three lives and injured four others on Thursday. The accident took place at around 7 am in the Kumhauli village area.

Authorities reported that the truck, which was transporting gas cylinders, and a dumper from Bohorikpur crashed head-on, leading to the immediate deaths of truck driver Abhimanyu, dumper driver Rahul, and another passenger, Ramkishore.

The injured individuals have been taken to a local hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been transported for post-mortem analysis to further investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)