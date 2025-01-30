Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Ice Skating Icons Lost in Potomac Plane Crash

Former world champion ice skating coaches Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov died in a plane crash into the Potomac River. They were traveling with skaters from a U.S. Figure Skating event. Condolences have been extended from the Kremlin, U.S. Figure Skating, and Russia's figure skating federation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:02 IST
An American Airlines plane carrying Russian-born ice skating coaches Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov crashed into the Potomac River in Washington, as confirmed by the Kremlin and state media.

The couple, who were world champions in pairs figure skating in 1994, had been living and coaching in the United States since 1998. They were returning with a group of young skaters from a competition when tragedy struck.

The crash has left a void in the figure skating community. U.S. Figure Skating expressed its agony over the incident, as did the Kremlin and Russia's figure skating federation. Officials have yet to release the precise number of casualties but have implied there may not be survivors.

