Tragedy Strikes: Ice Skating Icons Lost in Potomac Plane Crash

An American Airlines plane carrying Russian-born ice skating coaches Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov crashed into the Potomac River in Washington, as confirmed by the Kremlin and state media.

The couple, who were world champions in pairs figure skating in 1994, had been living and coaching in the United States since 1998. They were returning with a group of young skaters from a competition when tragedy struck.

The crash has left a void in the figure skating community. U.S. Figure Skating expressed its agony over the incident, as did the Kremlin and Russia's figure skating federation. Officials have yet to release the precise number of casualties but have implied there may not be survivors.

(With inputs from agencies.)