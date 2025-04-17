Indian Squash Sensation: Tanvi Khanna Shines at World Championship Qualifiers

In a remarkable turn of events, Indian squash player Tanvi Khanna delivered an exceptional performance by defeating the highly-ranked top seed N Ching Cheng from Hong Kong at the World Championship Qualifying Event, held in Asia on Thursday.

Ranked 134th globally, Tanvi triumphed over Cheng, who holds the 76th position, with a decisive score of 3-1 (11-7 11-8 8-11 12-10), earning her a spot in the quarterfinals where she will face Helen Tang from Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, India's leading player Anahat Singh secured a convincing 3-0 victory against Jemyca Aribado from the Philippines and will meet Akari Midorikawa from Japan next. On another front, Akanksha Salunkhe advanced by defeating Risa Sugimoto of Japan, setting up a clash against Singapore's Wai Yhann Au Yeong. In the men's competition, Veer Chotrani achieved a notable 3-0 victory over Malaysia's Ong Sai Hung to advance to the quarterfinals, where he will challenge Mohammad Syafiq Kamal.

(With inputs from agencies.)