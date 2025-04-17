Left Menu

Indian Squash Sensation: Tanvi Khanna Shines at World Championship Qualifiers

Indian squash player Tanvi Khanna defeated top seed N Ching Cheng of Hong Kong in the World Championship Qualifying Event, advancing to the quarterfinals. Fellow Indian players Anahat Singh and Akanksha Salunkhe also secured victories. In the men's competition, Veer Chotrani progressed to the quarterfinals after defeating Malaysian rival Ong Sai Hung.

In a remarkable turn of events, Indian squash player Tanvi Khanna delivered an exceptional performance by defeating the highly-ranked top seed N Ching Cheng from Hong Kong at the World Championship Qualifying Event, held in Asia on Thursday.

Ranked 134th globally, Tanvi triumphed over Cheng, who holds the 76th position, with a decisive score of 3-1 (11-7 11-8 8-11 12-10), earning her a spot in the quarterfinals where she will face Helen Tang from Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, India's leading player Anahat Singh secured a convincing 3-0 victory against Jemyca Aribado from the Philippines and will meet Akari Midorikawa from Japan next. On another front, Akanksha Salunkhe advanced by defeating Risa Sugimoto of Japan, setting up a clash against Singapore's Wai Yhann Au Yeong. In the men's competition, Veer Chotrani achieved a notable 3-0 victory over Malaysia's Ong Sai Hung to advance to the quarterfinals, where he will challenge Mohammad Syafiq Kamal.

