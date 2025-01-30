Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Midair Collision Over Potomac

A devastating midair collision between an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army helicopter resulted in scores of fatalities. The incident, which occurred near Reagan Washington National Airport, has prompted an investigation by the Pentagon. Rescue efforts are underway as the nation mourns this tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:10 IST
A catastrophic midair collision near Reagan Washington National Airport has resulted in numerous fatalities, raising questions about aviation safety. An American Airlines regional jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, crashing into the icy Potomac River. Over 30 bodies have been retrieved as rescue operations continue amidst harsh weather conditions.

The Pentagon has launched an investigation into the incident, which occurred on a clear night as the passenger jet approached landing. The crash involved American Eagle Flight 5342, operated by PSA Airlines, and the Black Hawk, which was on a training flight. Communication recordings suggest the helicopter crew was alerted to the jet's proximity, but the crash was not averted.

The tragedy has deeply affected families, including those of ice skaters and coaches who were aboard the flight returning from an event in Wichita. The incident has drawn parallels with past air disasters, as authorities probe for answers and the public awaits further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

