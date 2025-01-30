Tragic Midair Collision: Tragedy Strikes as Passenger Jet and Army Helicopter Crash

A devastating tragedy unfolded near Reagan Washington National Airport as an American Airlines regional passenger jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, resulting in more than 60 feared dead. The crash occurred on a clear night as both aircraft were flying normal patterns, according to officials.

The collision has triggered an intense rescue effort, with 28 bodies recovered from the icy Potomac River, making it potentially the deadliest U.S. air disaster in over a decade. The plane carried 60 passengers, including former world champion ice skaters and their coaches returning from an event in Kansas.

An investigation led by the Pentagon aims to uncover how the crash occurred. As the aviation industry grapples with this incident, questions arise regarding air traffic control procedures and responsibilities in the moments before the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)