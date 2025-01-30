Left Menu

Tata Consumer Products: Robust Growth Amid Profit Decline

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) experienced a 6.5% decline in quarterly net profit, with a figure of Rs 281.92 crore compared to Rs 301.51 crore the previous year. Despite this, the company's revenue surged by 16.81% to Rs 4,443.56 crore, driven by strong growth across its branded and non-branded businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) has reported a 6.5% dip in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter, ending December 2024, reaching Rs 281.92 crore. This marks a decrease from the Rs 301.51 crore recorded in the same period the previous year, as revealed by a regulatory filing.

Despite the profit dip, TCPL's revenue from operations climbed 16.81% to Rs 4,443.56 crore during the reviewed quarter. The rise is attributed to a robust performance in both its India and international branded businesses, alongside its non-branded operations, which include tea and coffee plantations.

The company continues to expand, notably through its joint venture Tata Starbucks and recent acquisitions. Managing Director & CEO Sunil D'Souza highlighted the solid growth in India Beverages and Foods, while also boosting market share in tea and salt segments. The firm is also seeing growth in newer channels like e-commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

