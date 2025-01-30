U.S. Army Aviation Unit Grounded After Collision
An operational pause has been initiated for a U.S. Army aviation unit following a collision with a passenger jet near Washington D.C. Helicopters from the 12 Aviation Battalion are temporarily grounded, though National Guard helicopters will continue to assist in recovery efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:57 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Army aviation unit implicated in an overnight collision with a passenger jet has been placed on an operational pause, according to insider sources at Reuters.
The 12 Aviation Battalion's helicopters are temporarily grounded, an official who chose to remain anonymous confirmed. The timeline for resumption remains uncertain.
Meanwhile, helicopters from the National Guard are cleared to assist in the recovery efforts following the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement