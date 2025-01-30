Tragedy Over the Potomac: Collision Claims Over 60 Lives
An American Airlines jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, crashing into the Potomac River near Washington D.C. The incident resulted in at least 60 feared dead, marking it as the deadliest U.S. air disaster in over a decade. An investigation has been launched.
An American Airlines regional jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday, resulting in a crash into the frigid Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport. District of Columbia fire chief John Donnelly reported at a press conference that over 60 people are feared dead, emphasizing the operation's difficulty given the cold and windy conditions.
The collision involved an aircraft carrying 60 passengers and four crew members along with a helicopter on a training flight that had three soldiers aboard. Among the jet's passengers were ice skaters returning from an event in Kansas. American Airlines has confirmed that there are no survivors, as efforts are underway to recover all bodies.
The crash unfolded as the jet was approaching to land, with radio communications indicating that the helicopter crew was aware of the approaching plane. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated that both aircrafts followed standard flight patterns and communication protocols. The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation, and helicopter operations for the involved Army unit have been suspended.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shock Collision: Passenger Jet and Helicopter Crash at Reagan National
Aviation Mishap at Reagan National
Army helicopter that collided with passenger jet near DC's Reagan National Airport was on training flight, reports AP citing official.
Air Disaster Near the Capital: Collision at Ronald Reagan National
Tragic Mid-Air Collision at Reagan National Airport