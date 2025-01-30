Left Menu

Tragedy Over the Potomac: Collision Claims Over 60 Lives

An American Airlines jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, crashing into the Potomac River near Washington D.C. The incident resulted in at least 60 feared dead, marking it as the deadliest U.S. air disaster in over a decade. An investigation has been launched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:04 IST
Tragedy Over the Potomac: Collision Claims Over 60 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An American Airlines regional jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday, resulting in a crash into the frigid Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport. District of Columbia fire chief John Donnelly reported at a press conference that over 60 people are feared dead, emphasizing the operation's difficulty given the cold and windy conditions.

The collision involved an aircraft carrying 60 passengers and four crew members along with a helicopter on a training flight that had three soldiers aboard. Among the jet's passengers were ice skaters returning from an event in Kansas. American Airlines has confirmed that there are no survivors, as efforts are underway to recover all bodies.

The crash unfolded as the jet was approaching to land, with radio communications indicating that the helicopter crew was aware of the approaching plane. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated that both aircrafts followed standard flight patterns and communication protocols. The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation, and helicopter operations for the involved Army unit have been suspended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025