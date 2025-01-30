Tragedy Over the Potomac: Collision Claims Over 60 Lives

An American Airlines regional jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday, resulting in a crash into the frigid Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport. District of Columbia fire chief John Donnelly reported at a press conference that over 60 people are feared dead, emphasizing the operation's difficulty given the cold and windy conditions.

The collision involved an aircraft carrying 60 passengers and four crew members along with a helicopter on a training flight that had three soldiers aboard. Among the jet's passengers were ice skaters returning from an event in Kansas. American Airlines has confirmed that there are no survivors, as efforts are underway to recover all bodies.

The crash unfolded as the jet was approaching to land, with radio communications indicating that the helicopter crew was aware of the approaching plane. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated that both aircrafts followed standard flight patterns and communication protocols. The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation, and helicopter operations for the involved Army unit have been suspended.

