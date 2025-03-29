Left Menu

Near-Miss at Reagan National: Delta Flight Avoids Collision

A Delta Air Lines flight narrowly avoided a potential collision with incoming Air Force jets at Reagan National Airport. The aircraft received an alert and followed control tower diversions to prevent an incident. This event recalls a devastating crash two months prior over the same airport.

A potential air disaster was averted at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport when a Delta Air Lines passenger jet and incoming military aircraft were instructed to change course due to their dangerously close proximity.

The incident occurred as Delta Flight 2983 was cleared for takeoff while four US Air Force T-38 Talons were inbound for a flyover at Arlington National Cemetery. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said corrective measures were issued to both the Delta flight and the military jets to prevent a collision.

This near-miss highlights ongoing safety challenges, coming just a short time after a tragic midair collision above the same location claimed 67 lives. An investigation into the latest incident is underway, according to the FAA.

