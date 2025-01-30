Belgium Takes a Breather: Airspace Closed Briefly
Belgian airspace was temporarily closed due to a technical issue affecting Skeyes, the national air traffic control authority. The issue caused significant disruptions and delays, impacting flights entering and leaving the country until resolved.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:26 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Belgian airspace was shut down on Thursday due to a technical problem at the air traffic control organization Skeyes, according to reports from the Belga news agency.
The temporary closure led to widespread disruption for flights covering several routes in and out of Belgium, causing delays and re-routing.
The issue was resolved, allowing normal operations to resume, though the incident highlighted the critical role of reliable systems in air travel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Belgium
- airspace
- Skeyes
- technical issue
- flights
- disruption
- air traffic control
- delays
- aviation
- travel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Alliance Air Expands Connectivity in North East: New Flights from Imphal to Kolkata, Guwahati, and Dimapur Launched
Lufthansa Set to Resume Tel Aviv Flights Amid Regional Ceasefire
Ryanair Grounds Flights Amidst Aena Fee Dispute in Spain
Himachal Pradesh Blanketed: Snowfall Brings Beauty and Disruption
Ryanair Cuts Spanish Flights Amid Sky-High Airport Fees