Belgium Takes a Breather: Airspace Closed Briefly

Belgian airspace was temporarily closed due to a technical issue affecting Skeyes, the national air traffic control authority. The issue caused significant disruptions and delays, impacting flights entering and leaving the country until resolved.

Belgian airspace was shut down on Thursday due to a technical problem at the air traffic control organization Skeyes, according to reports from the Belga news agency.

The temporary closure led to widespread disruption for flights covering several routes in and out of Belgium, causing delays and re-routing.

The issue was resolved, allowing normal operations to resume, though the incident highlighted the critical role of reliable systems in air travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

