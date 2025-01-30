Left Menu

Argentina's Economic Shift: Central Bank Poised for Rate Cut Amid Inflation Slowdown

Argentina's central bank is expected to reduce its key interest rate as inflation cools and the pace of peso devaluation slows. The benchmark rate, currently 32%, may see a 400 basis point cut. President Milei's policies have driven down inflation, prompting market optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:43 IST
Argentina's Economic Shift: Central Bank Poised for Rate Cut Amid Inflation Slowdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The financial sector in Argentina is abuzz with anticipation as the central bank prepares to potentially lower its benchmark interest rate from its current 32%. The decision comes amid a significant decrease in inflation rates and a strategic slowdown in the devaluation of the peso.

This monetary policy shift, expected to be announced on Thursday, aligns with efforts by President Javier Milei's administration to stabilize Argentina's economic landscape. Milei has effectively reduced inflation from alarming monthly surges to more manageable levels, triggering market optimism and stirring an upswing in peso investments.

However, financial analysts suggest that the central bank might not fully meet the necessary rate cut to maintain the desired spread with the crawling peg. Despite these uncertainties, the market's confidence remains buoyed by the anticipated adjustments and continued economic vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025