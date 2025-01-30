Left Menu

Fatal Midair Collision Shakes US Aviation History

A catastrophic midair collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter near Reagan National Airport is feared to be the deadliest US air disaster in nearly 24 years, with all 64 on board the jet presumed dead. Officials are switching from rescue to recovery operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Arlington | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:48 IST
Fatal Midair Collision Shakes US Aviation History
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A devastating midair collision involving an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport is feared to become one of the deadliest US aviation disasters in nearly a quarter of a century, officials reported on Thursday.

Rescue teams had retrieved 28 bodies from the Potomac River and expressed grave concerns for the remaining 60 passengers and crew members aboard the jet, suggesting the tragedy's scale as unparalleled since November 2001. The aircraft parts were found scattered, significantly complicating rescue missions in the icy waters.

Investigative teams are piecing together the incident's final moments as authorities await answers. The collision occurred when the helicopter crossed paths with the plane during a standard landing approach, under clear skies. High-level aviation officials assured the public of the unwavering safety standards of US skies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025