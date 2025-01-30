Fatal Midair Collision Shakes US Aviation History

A devastating midair collision involving an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport is feared to become one of the deadliest US aviation disasters in nearly a quarter of a century, officials reported on Thursday.

Rescue teams had retrieved 28 bodies from the Potomac River and expressed grave concerns for the remaining 60 passengers and crew members aboard the jet, suggesting the tragedy's scale as unparalleled since November 2001. The aircraft parts were found scattered, significantly complicating rescue missions in the icy waters.

Investigative teams are piecing together the incident's final moments as authorities await answers. The collision occurred when the helicopter crossed paths with the plane during a standard landing approach, under clear skies. High-level aviation officials assured the public of the unwavering safety standards of US skies.

(With inputs from agencies.)