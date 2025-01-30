Left Menu

Fatal Helicopter-Jet Collision Spurs Safety Review Near Washington

A U.S. Army helicopter collided with a passenger jet near Washington, resulting in a tragic crash with no survivors. The incident involved an experienced crew on a training mission and occurred close to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. An investigation will determine the accident's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:42 IST
A tragic collision between a U.S. Army helicopter and a passenger jet near Washington has resulted in no survivors, leading to a 48-hour operational pause for the Virginia-based Army unit. The accident involved a Black Hawk helicopter on a training flight and took place near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Authorities confirmed the incident involved an experienced crew using night-vision goggles. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reported that the aircraft was on an annual proficiency exercise. Both aircraft plummeted into the Potomac River, and the cause is under investigation.

Daniel Driscoll, nominated for Army secretary, described the crash as potentially preventable and stressed the need to assess risks associated with training near busy airports. The 12th Aviation Battalion is grounded while safety protocols are evaluated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

