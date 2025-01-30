Left Menu

Allied Blenders and Distillers' Profitable Turnaround Fueled by Premiumisation

Allied Blenders and Distillers reported a net profit of Rs 57.46 crore for Q3 FY25, driven by portfolio premiumisation. The company reversed a previous loss and achieved significant revenue growth. The increased Prestige & Above category sales contributed to this improved performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:49 IST
Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) has recorded a significant turnaround, reporting a consolidated net profit of Rs 57.46 crore for the December 2024 quarter, a stark contrast to the Rs 4.42 crore loss reported in the same quarter of the previous year. This positive shift has been attributed to strategic portfolio premiumisation.

The company's revenue from operations showed a robust increase of 12.9%, reaching Rs 2,342.38 crore, compared to Rs 2,074.95 crore the previous fiscal year. Despite an increase in total expenses by 10.4% to Rs 2,225.59 crore, the company managed to boost its total income by 13%, amounting to Rs 2,345.63 crore.

Managing Director Alok Gupta highlighted strong volume growth in the Prestige & Above segment, effective cost management, and high-yielding market focus as key factors behind this successful quarter. Looking forward, Gupta remains optimistic, focusing on enhancing offerings with innovative and distinctive products.

