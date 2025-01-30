Left Menu

Voltas Ltd's Profound Turnaround: Profit Surge and Leadership Transition

Voltas Ltd reported a significant turnaround, achieving a consolidated net profit of Rs 130.76 crore in Q3 2024, contrasting with a loss in Q3 2023. Revenue surged 17.9%, while expenses grew 12%. Leadership changes were announced, including CEO Pradeep Bakshi stepping down in 2025 and Mukundan C P Menon assuming his role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:34 IST
Voltas Ltd's Profound Turnaround: Profit Surge and Leadership Transition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking financial turnaround, Voltas Ltd, a leading air conditioning and engineering services firm, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 130.76 crore for Q3 2024, a sharp contrast to the Rs 27.60 crore loss recorded in the same quarter last year.

A regulatory filing revealed that the company's revenue surged by 17.9% to Rs 3,164.16 crore this quarter, compared to Rs 2,683.61 crore a year prior. Despite the boost in financial health, total expenses saw a 12% increase, reaching Rs 2,941.11 crore.

Alongside financial reporting, Voltas announced significant leadership changes. Pradeep Bakshi, the current Managing Director and CEO, will step down by late 2025, making way for Mukundan C P Menon. Menon, currently leading the Room Air Conditioner Business, will take over as Managing Director from September 1, 2025, following shareholder approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025