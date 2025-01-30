Voltas Ltd's Profound Turnaround: Profit Surge and Leadership Transition

In a striking financial turnaround, Voltas Ltd, a leading air conditioning and engineering services firm, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 130.76 crore for Q3 2024, a sharp contrast to the Rs 27.60 crore loss recorded in the same quarter last year.

A regulatory filing revealed that the company's revenue surged by 17.9% to Rs 3,164.16 crore this quarter, compared to Rs 2,683.61 crore a year prior. Despite the boost in financial health, total expenses saw a 12% increase, reaching Rs 2,941.11 crore.

Alongside financial reporting, Voltas announced significant leadership changes. Pradeep Bakshi, the current Managing Director and CEO, will step down by late 2025, making way for Mukundan C P Menon. Menon, currently leading the Room Air Conditioner Business, will take over as Managing Director from September 1, 2025, following shareholder approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)